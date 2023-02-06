Retail Store In Philippines Accepts Onion Payments; Know What Customers Can Buy From It

A grocery store in the Phillippines has taken the internet by storm, not because of its discount offer but because of the payment option that the retail store is accepting in exchange for products. A branch of the Japan Home Center has announced that it is accepting one single onion in exchange for the customer's chosen item.

On social media, the store also announced that "any kind and size of onion are acceptable," and customers can pay with Sibuyas, which means onion in the Tagalog language. The strange offer was valid until Saturday, and customers were allowed to purchase any product with a price tag of 88 pesos or below.

Why is a retail store in the Phillippines accepting onions in exchange for products?

The store offered items like ceramic vases and candleholders in exchange for one onion. Customers could buy a maximum of three items with the new currency in the Manila store. Notably, the store also created a special line for customers who were ready to pay through this option.

It is important to note that the payment option for clients of onion in the Philippines started after the price of the vegetable went up by 600 pesos (around Dh40) per kg and became more expensive than chicken and meat. However, this retail store found a new way to continue the business and spread its reach in the market. Meanwhile, the government of the Philippines is making efforts to help onion farmers increase their yield to stabilise the supply and bring down the price of onions.

Image: PTI/ Representative