Reversing Its Previous Stance, WHO Now Recommends COVID Booster Shots For Most Vulnerable

Reversing their earlier views that booster jabs were not necessary for healthy people, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine should be available, starting with vulnerable groups. While speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Dr Kate O'Brien, the WHO's director of immunization, vaccines and biologicals, said that the health agency will recommend Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster four to six months after receiving a second dose, AP reported. O'Brien stated that the booster rollout should start with the most high-risk groups.

Dr. Kate O'Brien said that while boosters are "part of the vaccination program," that should not mean "unfettered use to all ages.” she added, “We continue to have highest focus on vaccination of highest-priority groups.”

It is to mention that previously the WHO had urged all high-income nations to declare a moratorium on offering booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccines until the end of 2021, citing poor vaccination coverage in multiple low-income countries. The request was made at a time when the nations, including the US, Israel, Canada and the UK, had started and were pushing for more booster shots within their populations.

However, now, WHO’s principal advisory group the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) have revised its guidelines and stated that the protection from the primary two doses wanes over time. According to the revised guidelines, the WHO’s ‘’roadmap for administering COVID-19 vaccines has divided priority groups into four categories - highest priority use, high priority use, medium priority use and lowest priority use. Priority risk groups have been defined on the basis of the extent of the severity of coronavirus and death.

“SAGE continues to advise that highest vaccination priority should be given to older adults, immunocompromised persons and health workers, followed by adults with co-morbidities, pregnant women, teachers and other essential workers, as well as disadvantaged demographic groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19,” the WHO statement read.

Changes in WHO recommendations include:

Booster or third doses should be offered 4-6 months after completion of the primary vaccination series.

The order of implementing booster doses should be the same as for the primary vaccination series – from highest to lowest priority-use groups.

Countries should consider the individual and population-level benefits of vaccinating children.

Countries that have achieved high vaccination coverage in high-risk populations should prioritise global sharing of COVID-19 vaccines before vaccinating healthy children and adolescents who are at the lowest risk of severe outcomes.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)