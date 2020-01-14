World's Most Precious Metal Rhodium Jumps 32% In Jan, Is Now 5 Times Costlier Than Gold

In a shock to the investors, the world’s most precious metal Rhodium now is five times more costly than gold, reaching $8,200 per ounce last week (1 kg = 35.28 ounces). Touching the highest since 2008, Rhodium surged 32 per cent already this month and 225 per cent year on year. As per reports, Rhodium was at $7,975 an ounce on Friday (Jan 10). Stringent emissions rules have fuelled a multi-year rally and there's speculation that investors are also jumping in, betting that prices will climb towards a record.

As per International media, head of analysis and market development at Russia's MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC Anton Berlin said, "Rhodium is subject to crazy volatility," and further stated that supplies are tight and speculators stepped up buying the metal after large industrial users secured volumes late last year.

One of the major reasons for the surge mainly owes to manufacturers having to use greater metal loadings per car to meet tightening automotive emission standards in many regions. Rhodium rallied 12-fold in the past four years, far outperforming all major commodities, on rising demand from the car sector.

As per experts, it is much harder to invest in rhodium than in other precious metals. It isn't traded on exchanges, the market for bars or coins is tiny compared with gold or silver and most deals are between suppliers and industrial users.

