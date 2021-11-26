RIC Meet: Jaishankar Talks About Global Development; 'Our Approach Must Be Human-centric'

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and China (RIC) in New Delhi. The virtual meeting was attended by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss important regional and global issues. In his opening statement during the meet, Jaishankar stressed the approach towards global development. He also urged the RIC countries to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalisation, as well as provide necessary assistance to Afghanistan.

"Our approach to global development should be human-centric. COVID has shown interdependence of the interconnected world. The need of the hour is 'One Earth, One Health," he said according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Expressing concerns over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Jaishankar stated that as a neighbour & long-standing partner, India calls for an inclusive and representative govt in the war-torn country. "RIC countries need to work together to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the Afghan people without hindrance and politicisation. It is necessary for the RIC countries to coordinate respective approaches on the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and radicalisation," he added.

India to hold "two plus two" meet with Russia

EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to hold a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov & Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu. This meeting will be the first of its kind in the "two plus two" format, reported ANI citing Russian Embassy. Meanwhile, on Thursday, November 25, Jaishankar also attended a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of government. In a subtle reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative, he stated that any significant connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent, and participative, as well it must adhere to sovereignty and territorial integrity principles.

It should be mentioned here that in the last RIC Foreign Ministers' meet, which was held in September 2020, the ministers had noted that the shared development and cooperation of three countries is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability. The Ministers had also agreed that the three nations could make a substantial contribution to minimising the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because of their strong scientific and industrial capacities.

