Bracelet Worth $500,000 To Go Up For Online Auction Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the expensive bracelet worth $500,000 has been put out for the sale for the society's wealthy to shop amid the challenging times of the pandemic. Known as a “Tutti Frutti” for its multicoloured, and its Mughal-cut stones, it is one of the “magnificent jewels” on sale in New York as per the reports. According to reports, Catharine Becket, a specialist at Sotheby’s had been trying to procure the 1930s diamond and enamel bracelet by Cartier for five years.

She had hoped that the famous piece might be put out on the auction. It was this winter that she spoke to the client, and decided that it was time to sell amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several bracelets that were designed in the same style have sold for millions of dollars. Despite the pandemic, to Becket’s astonishment, collectible jewelry sales were actually doing very well. Speaking in context to her wealthy clients, Becket said that she discovered that regardless of what the situation was in the world, rich people were buying the jewels, according to media reports.

Major Jewelry News❗️We’re thrilled to announce that we will offer one of Cartier’s most iconic designs, a Gem-Set, Diamond and Enamel 'Tutti Frutti' Bracelet, in a dedicated online auction open for bidding from 24 – 28 April 2020.https://t.co/8RKHNcQbAN pic.twitter.com/Fi2BHNj4xK — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 22, 2020

15% to 25% rate drop

Becket was quoted as saying in international news media reports that the clients were sequestering at home due to high demand. She added that leading relatively dreary lives, people with money were wearing their big diamonds inside their homes because it brought joy to them.

In relation to the strength of sales, becket told the leading media outlet that she could call the client with complete confidence and say that it would be great if they sold some Tutti Frutti bracelet online, they’d agree. She added that with the online bidding from April 24 to April 28, the price can be estimated to be between $600,000 to $800,000, and it would sell despite the pandemic. Also, prices for the industry auctions of rough diamonds has dropped from 15% to 25%, according to a release from the Rapaport Research Report.

