Richard Branson Rides Bicycle To Spaceship Launch Pad, Greets Crew With Hugs; Watch Video

Founder of the Virgin Group Richard Branson on July 11 flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane. Prior to his trip into space, Branson reached Spaceport America on his bicycle. The video shared by Virgin Galactic on Twitter shows Branson arriving at the Spaceport on his bicycle and greeting his crewmates with a hug.

The video posted on the microblogging site shows Branson riding a bicycle to reach the launchpad of the Spaceship. In the video, he parked the bicycle, handed it over to an employee and excitedly exchanged hugs with the VSS Unity 22 crew members. On July 11, Branson along with five employees of his company reached space, at an altitude of 53.5 miles, before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at Spaceport America. Watch the video here:

It’s a beautiful day to go to space. We’ve arrived at @Spaceport_NM. Get ready to watch LIVE at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST https://t.co/PcvGTmA661 #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/4KjGPpjz0M — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

VSS Unity 22 flight took off on July 11 carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. British billionaire Richard Branson was accompanied by five other passengers, in what Branson has touted as the beginning of space tourism. Pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci flew VSS Unity while CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer piloted VMS Eve. Virgin Galactic founder was joined by mission crew specialists Beth Moses, Chief Astronaut Instructor Colin Bennett, Lead Operations Engineer Sirisha Bandla, according to the news release. Richard Branson said that he had dreamt of this moment since he was a child but his experience of going into space was "more magical" than his imagination.

"I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of a new space age. As Virgin’s founder, I was honoured to test the incredible customer experience as part of this remarkable crew of mission specialists and now astronauts. I can’t wait to share this experience with aspiring astronauts around the world", Richard Branson said in the news release.

I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/grs7vHAzca — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

