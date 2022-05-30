Rights Groups Demand UN Rights Chief's Resignation For 'insulting Uyghur Victims' In China

A human rights group has called for UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's resignation, claiming that she insulted Uyghur genocide victims and failed in her role as High Commissioner. Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), a pro-Uyghur rights non-profit organisation, labelled the UN official's recent visit to China a "shame" and stated Bachelet provided no transparency about her visit. "Bachelet neglects the duties of her office, her mandate to the world to stand up for human rights, and the UN's founding principles," CFU said in a statement.

According to CFU Executive Director, Rushan Abbas, Human rights organisations had high hopes from Bachelet as she has been a political prisoner herself, who had been tortured and tormented for her convictions. However, her remarks during her tour to China disrespected the Uyghur genocide victims, she stated. Abbas further noted that her organization assumed Bachelet to be impartial, who would not betray her conscience and stand out for the underprivileged and weak. "But what she did goes far beyond her inactivity and her silence for the last forty-some months since she was appointed as the Human Rights High Commissioner," Abbas added.

Bachelet's statement degraded millions of innocent genocide victims: CFU

The CFU Executive Director further stated that Bachelet's statement is a slap in the face to the millions of innocent genocide victims. Abbas also accused her of legitimizing and whitewashing the Chinese communist regime's genocide and crimes against humanity. "Bachelet had a choice to do her job with integrity. She chose not to. She must resign now," Abbas said in the statement. Meanwhile, the CFU has called on all people, organisations and governments that care about human rights around the world to demand and ensure Bachelet's resignation from her post.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner condemned for her statements in China

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN Human Rights High Commissioner was condemned for her statements during her six-day trip to china which culminated on May 28. Addressing a press conference during her visit, Bachelet had said that her visit was not an "investigation," but rather an opportunity to speak directly with senior Chinese leaders and open the path for more regular engagements to help China meet its international human rights obligations. In wake of this, many activists fighting for the protection of Uyghur rights staged a demonstration in front of Capitol Hill in the US on Sunday, urging the UN to intervene in the 'Uyghur Genocide' carried out by China.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP