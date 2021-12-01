Rihanna Declared National Hero As Barbados Becomes A Republic

As Barbados became a republic, its Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna as a national hero. Rihanna has been conferred with the title, "the right excellent" as the island became a republic and Queen Elizabeth II was removed as head of state, according to AP. Rihanna was awarded the honour by Mia Mottley during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30.

Rihanna declared national hero

While announcing her name, the Prime Minister said that she would like to name Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty as the national hero of Barbados, on behalf of the nation. Mia Mottley further wished Rihanna continued to bring honour to the nation by her words and action.

Mottley added, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your action, and to do credit wherever you shall go. God bless you, my dear," according to AP.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty," the Prime Minister said in the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

The Prime Minister, while honouring Rihanna, stated that the singer, who came from a humble background, rose to success and was born less than a mile away from where the ceremonial event was happening. Mottley congratulated Rihanna for "commanding the imagination of the world" through her creativity, discipline and commitment to her birthplace.

Rihanna expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the honour. Before getting back to her seat, the singer-actress greeted several people who were attending the event, including Prince Charles. It is for the first time after 20 years that Barbados has conferred the honour. Former cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers was the last person who was honoured with the title.

Barbados becomes Republic

Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and became a republic. Several leaders, dignitaries, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony. As the ceremony ended, officials lowered the Queen’s royal standard in Barbados. Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement, where she congratulated the island nation for its “momentous day”, and further added that she looked forward to the friendship between the two nations.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP