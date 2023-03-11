Rishi Sunak Announces New Detention Centre In France After Meeting With Emmanuel Macron

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on a deal to tackle illegal immigration that will see the UK fund a new detention Centre in France. The UK President travelled to Paris as part of efforts to mend relations with France and other European Union members following the tensions created by the UK's departure from the European Union. At a cordial joint news conference, Sunak said, "Meeting with Macron, the first French-British summit since 2018, marked a new beginning, an entente renewed."

“This new Centre will support French efforts to increase detention capacity allowing more migrants who might otherwise travel by dangerous and illegal routes to the UK to be removed from the French coast,” the UK Government said.

According to sources, Britain agreed to pay France more than 500 million euros over the next three years for measures including a detention center for migrants in northern France, a joint command center and more patrols of the French coastline using drones and an additional 500 French police officers.

Notably, it is the latest and biggest measure in years of efforts by the two countries to stop thousands of migrants from gathering in northern France and then trying to reach the UK.

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signalled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.

Notably, the relations between the UK and France chilled amid post-Brexit wrangling over fishing rights and other issues and hit rock-bottom under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took delight in needling the French. Later, his successor -- Liz Truss ruffled French feathers last year when she said the “jury is out” on whether Macron was a friend or a foe.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought Britain and its European neighbours closer together in support of Kyiv and the mood improved after pragmatic, technocratic Sunak took office in October after Truss’ brief term.