Roadside Bomb Hits US Convoy In Afghanistan, No Casualties Reported

Roadside bomb hit a convoy of US troops in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar on Saturday, NATO spokesman and Afghan officials confirmed. There have been no casualties reported as yet in the attack which was claimed by the Taliban.

Nato is assessing the situation

A senior Afghan military official in Kandhar revealed that the incident took place in the district of Dand after the device hit one of the armoured vehicles in the US convoy. The official further said that foreign troops have cordoned off the Afghan forces away from the scene. A NATO spokesman said that the intergovernmental organisation was assessing the situation but declined to give any details into it. However, the Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, claiming the responsibility of the blast said that it had killed all the soldiers in the vehicle.

Taliban insurgents attacks police checkpoint

As many as 8 policemen were killed and three injured at a checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Balkh by Taliban militant groups on January 1, according to the Balkh police chief, Ajmal Fayez. Fayez said a group of Taliban insurgents attacked and took control of a police checkpoint located in Mazari Sharif -- Sheberghan highway for a short period of time on the night of Tuesday, December 31. They were soon repelled from the area by the security forces. According to the State media, the insurgents are believed to have some links among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. The Taliban has not yet claimed any responsibility for the attacks.

Similarly, on December 30, a Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan targetting a pro-government militia compound reportedly killed at least 14 members of the Afghan security forces. According to international media reports, out of the 14 fatalities in the attack in Jawzjan province, 13 members were of pro-government militia and one was a policeman. Five others were also reportedly wounded and two are still missing.