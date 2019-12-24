Roberta Mikelic Opens 'Museum Of Hangovers' In Croatia To Showcase 'picked-up' Items

Have you ever drank so much that you black out and do things you don't even remember the next day? If yes, then there is this museum offering inspiration to people who have had boozy nights and have struggled to piece together their memory when they wake up the next morning. The one-of-a-kind museum in Zagreb, Croatia opened this month and is showcasing objects that drunk people have picked up without knowing where they picked them up from.

Read: Research Suggests Visit To Museums, Galleries & Concerts Can Help You Live Longer

Museum of Hangovers

The "Museum of Hangovers" currently focusing on the fun side of binge drinking and blacking out, will also indulge in the dangers of it in the future. The owners of the museum have said that they wanted to collect objects that people have picked up on one of those forgotten nights. 24-year-old Roberta Mikelic has opened the museum with her boyfriend Rino Dubokovic.

Read: UK Museum Exhibits 3500-year-old Disposable Cup That May Have Served Wine

Rino Dubokovic explained that the idea behind the museum was sparked by a conversation he was having with a friend. Rino's friend told him how he once woke up hungover with a bicycle pedal in his pocket. That is when Rino thought about opening up a museum with a collection of these objects and stories that will illustrate it in a funny way.

Read: A List Of The Strangest Museums In The World With Most Extraordinary Artefacts

So far, the museum is drawing a lot of visitors and it also offers a glass of brandy on arrival and a chance to play darts with goggles that simulate the effects of intoxication. If they hit a bullseye, they can enter the museum for free. 'No visitor has got a chance to enter the museum for free, they all have had to pay', a spokesperson for the museum told media. The idea of the museum may be one of its kind but the adverse effects of binge drinking are not being discussed or taught about in there. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), almost 3.3 million deaths occur annually due to the harmful use of alcohol.

Read: Makeup Museum To Display Cosmetic Items Of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn & Greta Garbo