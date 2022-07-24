Robot Fractures 7-year-old Boy's Finger During Chess Match For 'violating' Rules; WATCH

Chess is often known as a silent game that involves no violence, but is it so? In a recent incident, something unbelievable happened. A chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a tournament in Moscow, Russia.

According to Newsweek, the Vice President of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin, stated that the robot broke the boy's finger after the child tried to make a quick move by not waiting for the necessary time to allow the machine to complete its action.

"The boy is all right. They put a plaster cast on the finger to heal faster. Yes, there are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them and, when he made a move, did not notice that he had to wait. This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall," Smagin was quoted as saying.

The video of the incident shows that the kid's fingers were trapped by the robot for a few seconds as the people standing nearby rushed to help the boy. The video is going viral on the internet, attracting reactions from social media users.

Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen



There is no violence in chess, they said.



The seven-year-old boy has been identified as Christopher and is among the 30 strongest chess players in Moscow up to age nine. Following the incident, his finger was fractured and scratched.

Russian news agency Baza reported that the robot played three chess games against promising young chess talents, before playing against seven-year-old Christopher.

"Never try to win against a computer", react netizens

Soon after the video was shared on social media, Twitter users started expressing their views on whose was at fault- the kid or the robot. "Kids fault, shouldn't have broken the rules. Good learning experience for them and the company of the chess robot," wrote one. "The robot got angry when it started losing," commented another.

"Never try to win against a computer," wrote a third user. "Why does the robot arm have enough strength to break a finger, when it only needs strength enough to lift a chess piece? Is it a standard industrial robot arm?" read one question. "Ahhhh spooky chess robot is spooky," was one of the other comments.