Rock Art Hima Declared Saudi Arabia's 6th UNESCO World Heritage Site, Read Details

Rock Art Hima has been added as the sixth site in Saudi Arabia in the UNESCO World Heritage list, the UN organisation revealed on Saturday, July 24. Located in southwest Saudi Arabia, in the Najran province, it is the home to one of the largest rock art complexes in the world. The iconic rock site features over 34 separate sites including rock inscriptions and wells along the ancient Arabian caravans route.

Hima becomes Saudi's 6th to bag UNESCO World Heritage listing

UNESCO's official announcement, which came on Saturday read, "New @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Ḥimā Cultural Area, in #SaudiArabia. Mabrouk!". Saudi Arabia's culture minister, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, also welcomed the listing. According to sources, Rock Art Hima was a channel for caravans on the trade and hajj routes travelling back and forth from the southern parts of Arabia. People crossing the site over the years have left a remarkable collection of rock art depicting hunting, wildlife, plants, symbols, and tools used at the time, as well as thousands of inscriptions.

The site spreads across 557 square kilometres (215 square miles). Its rich heritage of rock grabbed the attention of Saudi Arabia's Department of Antiquities only after 1976 when an investigation of various sites was underway. In terms of its important historical value, it is considered among the richest in the world along with other examples found in Australia, India, and South Africa. Other UNESCO sites in Saudi Arabia include Rock Art in the Hail region, Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah, At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah, Al-Hijr Archaeological Site (Madâin Sâlih), Al-Ahsa Oasis, an Evolving Cultural Landscape, At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah, etc.

List of World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia

Apart from Rock Art Hima, Saudi Arabia is home to 5 other UNESCO World Heritage Sites that were included from 2008 to 2018. Here is the list.

Al-Ahsa Oasis - It is a scenic property comprising gardens, canals, springs, wells, and a drainage lake, as well as historical buildings, urban fabric and archaeological sites.

Al-Hijr Archaeological Site- The site comprises well-preserved monumental tombs with decorated facades dating from the 1st century BC to the 1st century AD.

At-Turaif District - It showcases the rare Najdi architectural style, that is unique to the centre of the Arabian peninsula and includes the remains of many palaces and an urban settlement built around here.

Historic Jeddah - A major port for Indian Ocean trade routes, channelling goods to Mecca, it is also famous for providing a gateway for Muslim pilgrims to Mecca who arrived by sea.

Rock Art in the Hail Region - This property shows numerous representations of human and animal figures covering ten thousand years of history.

(IMAGE- UNESCO/INSTAGRAM)