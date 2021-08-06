Rock Hurled At St Vincent PM During Anti-vaccine Mandate; PMO Says He Is Recovering

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves has been hospitalised after an irked protestor hurled a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island on Thursday.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, late Thursday, PM Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover soon. Authorities said that the 74-year-old Prime Minister was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into the Parliament amidst a crowd of around 200 people that had checked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire. Prime Minister Gonsalves was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for a laceration to his head. The Prime Minister's Office maintained that the 74-year-old was hit by a "projectile".

Crowd rebukes government's measure to fight COVID

The crowd had gathered to repudiate the proposed measures by the government to fight COVID, although PM Gonsalves had clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory. The government had made plans to vaccinate most of the frontline health workers. Finance Minister, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, Camillo Gonsalves informed that the Prime Minister had been transferred to Barbados for a Magnetic resonance imaging scan (MRI) after being adviced by medical staff. Stones and water bottles were pelted at the protest.

LoP censure attack on PM

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition, National Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday rebuking the attack on the Prime Minister said, “It is regrettable and it is something that I denounce. I do not encourage violence in any action that I am involved in. I do not support any act of violence against any member of this Honourable House or any person.”

Thursday’s protest by thousands of citizens was held as the Parliament met to, among other things, amend legislation to make vaccination mandatory for frontline workers.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, which lies in the south Caribbean, is a conglomerate of more than 32 islands and is home to more than 110,000 residents known for its picturesque harbours and white sand beaches. The country has recorded 2,298 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Almost 9% of the population has been fully vaccinated, the university says.



The tourism industry of the group of islands has been badly struck by the pandemic. On the other hand, thousands of people were forced to leave their homes following a volcanic eruption in April.