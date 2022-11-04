Rockets Launched From Gaza After Benjamin Netanyahu Elected As Israel's New PM

Several rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel hours after the nation's longest-serving prime minister and far-ring wing leader swept back to the office. Four rockets were launched shortly after Benjamin Netanyahu won the Israeli election. Among the launched missiles, one of them was stopped by the Iron Dome air defense system. Furthermore, the Israeli Defence Forces initially claimed that they were not sure about the Iron Dome system, but later backed up their claim, according to The Times of Israel.

The towns of Kissufim, Ein HaShlosha, as well as Nirim, which are close to the Gaza border, were terrified by the approaching rocket sirens after 9 pm (local time) when one rocket was fired from the Strip. According to the aforementioned report, there have been no reports of injuries related to the missile strike up to this point.

Three more rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel about an hour later, but they missed their target in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF and Border Police reported in a joint statement that Farouk Salameh, who was named as a "commander" in the terrorist organisation, was responsible for the death of a seasoned police commando earlier this year and had been plotting other assaults.

Notably, these assaults came after Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters gained enough seats in the Israeli parliament to create a majority government.

Benjamin Netanyahu becomes PM

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid accepted defeat to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after almost all of the ballots had been tabulated. On November 3, the right-wing coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu secured a majority of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset, ensuring his victory.

Lapid added, in a statement, "The State of Israel comes before any political consideration." "For the benefit of the Israeli people and the State of Israel, I wish Netanyahu success." He also said, “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel”, CNBC reported. Lapid informed Netanyahu that he had given the order for an orderly transfer of authority to all ministries inside the Prime Minister's Office.

In a historic fifth election since 2019, Israelis cast their votes as the political system of the nation has remained paralysed for almost four years. 120 seats make up the parliament. In addition to this, the Central Elections Committee highlighted that 12,495 ballots with a total vote of over 6.7 million eligible voters were cast. To stop fraud attempts, control traffic, and maintain security, over 18,000 police officers were stationed across the nation, ANI reported.

With the support of a coalition made up of the far-right Jewish ultra-Orthodox party as well as Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, Israel's longest-serving leader, he tried to retake power. Before being overthrown by a cross-partisan coalition led by the current prime minister, Yair Lapid, in June 2021, Netanyahu had been prime minister for 12 years in a row.