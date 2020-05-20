Rolling 50/30 Day Cycle Of Lockdown And Relaxation Can Help Manage COVID-19: Study

An 18-month alternate cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of relaxation could prove to be an effective strategy to stem death toll from the COVID-19 to just over 9,000 and prevent the collapse of the healthcare system pushed to maximum capacities, a team of researchers claimed. In an EU-backed study published as of May 20, researchers from nine countries simulated how lockdown can be effective in controlling the surge in fatalities and admissions to intensive care units.

Led by University of Cambridge global health epidemiologist, Rajiv Chowdhury, at least three scenarios were modelled by the Global Dynamic Interventions Strategies for Covid-19 Collaborative Group, which was published in a report on the official University of Cambridge research portal.

According to the report, with no effective treatments for the COVID-19 disease, and vaccine discovery in the human trials phase, the principal strategy of lockdown could minimize person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2. As per the study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, a rolling cycle of 50-day mitigation measures followed by a 30-day relaxing would reduce the R number (the number of people each infected individual goes on to infect) to 0.8 in all countries across South Asia, including India.

"Our models predict that dynamic cycles of 50-day suppression followed by a 30-day relaxation are effective at lowering the number of deaths significantly for all countries throughout the 18-month period, Dr Rajiv Chowdhury, a global health epidemiologist the University of Cambridge, UK, and lead author on the paper said in the paper. This intermittent combination of strict social distancing, and a relatively relaxed period, with efficient testing, case isolation, contact tracing and shielding the vulnerable, may allow populations and their national economies to ‘breathe’ at intervals – a potential that might make this solution more sustainable, especially in resource-poor regions," he added.

Beyond three-month, zero new cases

However, as per the study, it would still be insufficient to keep critical patients requiring ICU admission and intubation below the available critical care capacity. While proving effective for the first three months, the strategy would result in 3.5 million deaths across the 16 countries and the pandemic would last approximately 12 months in high-income countries, about 18 months or longer in developing nations. But researchers found that a rolling cycle of stricter 50-day suppression will reduce the R number to 0.5 and keep ICU demand within national capacity.

In a ground-breaking finding, the researchers proposed that if the rolling cycle strategy was imposed strictly beyond three-month, countries would reduce new cases to near zero. “Mitigation strategies would require approximately 6.5 months to reach the same point. However, such prolonged lockdowns would be unsustainable in nations due to the impact of the economy,” the study mentioned.

