Rolls-Royce Phantom With Crocodile Leather Interiors Seized In Italy, Here's Why

A Rolls-Royce (RR) Phantom with an exotic cabin trim was confiscated Tuesday by Italian customs officers after it was found that the car was furnished with “authentic leather” from an endangered crocodile species. Imported for sale from Russia into Italy, the bespoke RR Phantom donned illegal modifications as it was on its way for a Rome-based dealership of exotic cars. The car was intercepted by Italian government agency Agenzia Dogane e Monopoli (ADM) after it was discovered that the luxury sedan’s cabin was upholstered with the exotic reptile skin and was en route to being sold elsewhere as it stationed at the Port of Livorno.

“ADM officials from Livorno together with the CITES component of the #GdF seized an imported Rolls Royce car from Russia and destined for a company in Rome,” the Italia customs said in an Instagram post. It added that the check revealed the car’s internal upholstery including seats, armrests, and internal doors was "enriched" with crocodile leather inserts, belonging to the protected species Crocodylia, whose products are banned under the Washington International Convention.

"Any form of commercial use of the crocodile species is prohibited without the required authorizations,” Italy’s ADM said. It continued, “There are more and more seizures of goods and objects obtained with the use of protected or endangered species, a sign that the attention of ADM and GdF is always high for this type of crime.”

€20,000 ($24,417) penalty

The multilateral treaty of the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) came into the effect in 1975. It was drafted to protect endangered plants and animals and it prohibits commercial use of skin and fur of those animals. The products manufactured out of crocodile or alligator leather require a CITES clearance certificate to be legally procured and sold across 160 countries, including Italy. As the RR Phantom importer had no such legal document to produce, the case was referred into the court of law and he may now be slapped with a lawsuit. Meanwhile, according to Italian media reports, the original owner of the luxury car may be able to take it back in without the illegal trim after paying a €20,000 penalty under the law.