Roman Shipwreck Believed To Have Sailed During The Time Of Christ Found

A Roman shipwreck has been found off the coast of Greece with preserved wine and food still in it. The elongated jars which are also called amphorae were also thought to have been carrying olive oil and grains. Archaeologist Dr George Ferentinos hopes that the ship can be raised out of the Mediterranean.

Sailed during the time of Christ

Dr Ferentino stated that currently, the ship was half-buried and that the discoveries they have made are only those that they could reach, he believes that if the ship can be raised then it will be possible to make new discoveries. The ship is believed to have been operational around the first century BC and first century AD. That puts it around the time that Jesus had walked the Earth. The experts who have examined the jars that were found have concluded that they are of Greek or Roman origin. The decision to raise the ship has not been made yet. According to preliminary reports, the ship measured 34m in length and 13m in width.

In another similar incident, researchers of the Ancient Akrotiri Project in Cyprus have discovered a sixth-century shipwreck which was laden with a cargo of ceramic pots. The broken pots were found scattered over an area of almost 1,30,000 square metres. The area is part of a British Air Base and thus the shipwreck is close to military installations.

An extensive survey of the area has revealed that the ship carrying the amphorae was a rather big one because researchers have found 800 shoulders and rims of amphorae. Dreamer's bay was investigated by a team of professional diving maritime archaeologists, divers, surveyors, photographers and terrestrial archaeologists mostly from Cyprus and Britan and have concluded that the area was a busy port where vessels made landfall as they approached Cyprus from the south.