Volunteers in Romania have been working under the Ambulance for monuments project to restore a centuries-old castle. The 16th-century Brukenthal Castle is situated in a broad valley of the Carpathian Mountain basin. The castle was once home to influential aristocrats and it was also used as a primary school at one time, according to AP.

Ambulance for monuments in Romania

The castle’s interior has an area of around 6,460 square feet but now the building is not in good condition. The roof of the castle has been leaking, its timbers crumbling and part of a wall that supports has been damaged, according to news agency AP. Under the ambulance for monuments projects, dozens of volunteers have been working to preserve the heritage building. Eugan Vaida, a Romanian architect who has launched the Ambulance for monuments noted that the castle is one of several hundred monuments in Romania which are not in good condition. Vegan told The Associated Press that the building is in "advanced state of degradation" and added that "Heritage is not renewable."

"It’s in an advanced state of degradation and it’s a monument of national importance,” Vaida, who in 2016 launched the Ambulance for Monuments project", AP quoted Eugan Vaida as saying. "It probably would have gotten to a stage where it could barely be saved, it would have gotten to a ruin, and a ruin you cannot build again", Vaida told The Associated Press.

The Ambulance for monuments project was launched in 2016 to revive heritage-listed buildings in Romania. The goal of the project is to save the heritage buildings which are in a state of decay. The Ambulance for Monuments has revived 55 local, national and World historical sites, which includes medieval churches, historic fortification walls, old watermills and ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Eugen Vaida told The Associated Press that poor state management and lack of community support has led to the buildings being in a state of ruins.

"In the last 30 years, it’s not just that communities have abandoned buildings, but also the support of the state was very, very low," Vaida told The Associated Press.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP