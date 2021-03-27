Rome Gets Its First Female Traffic Cop As Iconic Pedestal Returns To Landmark Piazza

It was a moment of joy for all the Romans on March 26 after they spotted a woman taking charge of the traffic on the streets. Cristina Corbuci becomes the first female traffic cop in Rome to stand on a podium and direct vehicles coming from three directions. Wearing the traditional uniform with white gloves and a hat, she was spotted standing on the platform in Piazza Venezia to manage the heavy traffic on road.

First female traffic cop

According to the post of Riccardo Corbucci on Facebook, Cristina was born and raised at Garbatella. Cristina has joined the Municipal Police. She has studied Political Science and History subjects in her degree. She on March 26 stood on the podium and controlled the traffic approaching from all three directions. Police officers get a clear view of the traffic by standing on the podium and they are also more visible to the people on the road. Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is less traffic movement on the road. The government has divided the country into four zones, white zone, yellow zone, orange zone and red zone based on the COVID-19 cases. The government has placed restrictions according to the cases in the region.

The traffic police officers standing on the podium became famous with an Italian comedy film named Il Vigile which released in 1960. It starred Alberto Sordi who played the role of a traffic police cop and in the film he used to cause chaos on the road due to his confused signal. The podium was also showcased in a scene from Woody Allen's To Rome With Love in 2012.

The podium in Piazza Venezia was first introduced in the late 1920's so that the traffic police officers while directing the traffic would be more visible to the people on the road. The podium was at that time made of wood and it was carried there by the police officers at the start of their shift. The podium presently rises up and down by the cobblestones at the touch of a button. The podium was not working for a year due to the road construction work.

(Image Credits: Riccardo Corbucci/Facebook)