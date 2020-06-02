Rome's Iconic Colosseum Reopens After Three Months, People Call It 'emotional Day'

The Colosseum or Coliseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre has reopened on June 1 after being temporarily closed for nearly three months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. However, even though according to reports Romans were getting emotional on the day, the experience for the visitors might not remain the same. Keeping in mind the need to practise social distancing, the number of people allowed in the oval amphitheatre will be kept under 200-300.

Moreover, people who have already pre-booked their visit will be allowed inside the tourist hotspot with temperature checks at the entrance. According to reports, the thermo-scanner machine placed at the entry of the Colosseum even makes announcements reminding people to keep their face masks on. On June 1, the amphitheatre was not only lit up in the tricolour of the Italian flag, but only locals were able to make it as the country has not allowed people to leave their regions except only for emergencies. While talking to an international news agency one of the visitors of the site on June 1 said, “today is an emotional day”.

Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Italy Releases Voluntary Contact Tracing App

But, from June 3 the Colosseum is expected to witness a spike in visitors as Italians would be allowed to move freely across the country. The borders for European countries will also open reopen. As compared to previous hustle-bustle around the amphitheatre, 2020 will still witness a drop in the number of tourists in the country as many nations are still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly at least 7.5 million people had visited the Colosseum which is also one of the most viewed monuments in Italy.

Read - Italy Court Rules Uber Food Delivery Riders Were Exploited

Coronavirus losing its potency

The reopening of the Colosseum came when an experienced Italian doctor claimed that the novel coronavirus which had originated in China back in December 2019, is now losing its potency and its fatality has decreased. Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy even said in a televised address that clinically, coronavirus does not exist in Italy anymore.

Read - Italy's Seas Speak: No Tourists Or Boats Mean Cleaner Water

Read - Italy's Doctor Says Coronavirus Losing Its Potency And Has Become Much Less Lethal

(With agency inputs) (Image Source: AP)