Russian space agency Roscosmos on Saturday, November 20, raised concerns over the United States and NATO’s space launches and accused the Western allies of sending “potential weapons carriers” into space. Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos’ chief, Dmitry Rogozin, made the comments after Moscow declared that the United States is being hypocritical on space safety after it acknowledged destroying a Soviet-era satellite in a missile test, recently.

While he argued that there is no secret that Russia has been developing anti-satellite weapons for quite a long time, Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live, on Saturday, that there’s only one thing that worries Russia and that’s “militarisation of outer space.”

“We have observed how, over the last decades the United States, first of all, and its NATO allies have been deploying not weapons into space, but potential carriers of these weapons," Rogozin said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Russia calls US space 'militarisation' plan 'totally unacceptable'

The head of Russia’s space agency had also condemned Washington’s proposals to establish the US Department of Defense in space and had labelled the militarisation of the space, moon, and lunar research “totally unacceptable.” This was in response to a report carried by Wall Street Journal that claimed Pentagon has been planning to “safeguard” its NASA bases on the moon, as well as commercial operations, such as water and mineral extraction by deploying a US military space force.

“Driving the changes are actions by Moscow and Beijing to challenge American space interests with anti-satellite weapons, jamming capabilities, and other potentially hostile technology,” the report had noted labelling Russia and China as a potential threat in space. While the Russian space agency’s chief criticised the US’ ambition to militarise space, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lambasted the NATO military bloc for its plan of deploying weaponry outside Earth's atmosphere.

“The plans of the US, as well as NATO to place weapons in outer space are taking shape,” Lavrov warned. “We are convinced that it is not too late to develop measures acceptable for all to prevent confrontation in outer space,” he added

China, Russia view space as critical to modern warfare: US Secretary of Defense

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called Russia a key adversary. "Chinese and Russian military doctrines also indicate that they view space as critical to modern warfare and consider the use of counter-space capabilities as both a means of reducing US military effectiveness and for winning future wars,” he told a White House briefing.

When former US President Donald Trump announced the formation of US Space Command (SPACECOM) as the “newest combatant command,” Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin sounded concerns on Twitter saying that militarisation of space was “moving slowly but surely. No one in Roscosmos has any illusions about this.”