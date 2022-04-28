RSF Urges UN Human Rights Chief To Address Issue Of Press Freedom In China

In view of the Chinese government's oppressive strategies against the press, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to address the issue during her upcoming visit to China in May. RSF sent the letter on April 27 to Bachelet and asked her to address the dire state of press freedom under President Xi Jinping's rule.

Notably, the visit of the UN High Commissioner will be the first of its kind to China since 2005, when the government announced "unfettered access to a broad range of actors, including civil society."

RSF urges UN Human Rights Chief to address press freedom issue in China

In the letter sent to the UN High Commissioner, RSF also highlighted that the Chinese government is propagating a new world media order where journalists are nothing more than state propaganda pawns. "In recent years, President Xi Jinping has imposed a social model in China based on control of information and the surveillance of its citizens, while promoting a "new world media order" in which journalists are nothing more than state propaganda pawns," says RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire, who insists that "freedom of information is a cornerstone to the enforcement of other human rights and should be treated as a priority during this long-awaited mission."

RSF submits five requests to UN Human Rights Chief

It is pertinent to mention here that RSF has placed five requests before the UN Higher Commissioner for Human Rights. It includes the release of 124 journalists and press freedom defenders who are currently detained and the immediate enforcement of Article 35 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, which guarantees "freedom of speech". The RSF has also demanded the end of harassment of journalists and the end of censorship and surveillance of the media. The media watchdog has also demanded the immediate release of the long-awaited report on human rights abuses across the Xinjiang Autonomous Region by the Chinese regime.

Recently, RSF has also published an unprecedented investigative report named " The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China". The finding in the report reveals the previously launched secretive campaign of repression led by the Communist government of China against journalism and the right to information worldwide.

Media censorship in China

In the name of the "fight against terrorism," the Chinese government has been carrying out a violent campaign against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. So far, the government has arrested over 70 Uyghur journalists and media professionals including Ilham Tohti laureate of the Council of Europe's Vaclav Havel Prize and the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize, who was is still under Chinese custody serving a life sentence for "separatism". China ranks 177th out of 180 in the 2021 RSF World Press Freedom Index.

