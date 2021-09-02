'Rubbish': Newly-armed Taliban Disappointed At US Sabotaging Tech Left At Kabul Airport

New footage has emerged on social media from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport which shows scores of choppers with bullet damage as well as smashed screens. The clip, which is reportedly recorded after the US troops withdrawal, also shows several Taliban insurgents inspecting the left-out military equipment.

When the Taliban terrorists took over the airport after America's exit, they were shocked to find damaged military and commercial aircraft stationed at the airport. The Taliban has said that the Americans have left rubbish for them.

"This is what Americans wanted to leave for us and also they wanted to make Kabul like this," the extremist group said, as per reports.

The Taliban has claimed that the US troops have damaged all Afghan National Air Force's military aircraft, including Blackhawk helicopters. They also claimed that other properties such as scanners, TV sets, sofa sets etc have been ruined.

US demilitarised 73 aircraft: General McKenzie

Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie, after the withdrawal of the last American troops, said that the US has "demilitarised" 73 aircraft and 27 Humvees at the Kabul airport so that the equipment cannot be used again. He said that the US officials did not blow up military equipment in order to ensure the airport is workable for future flights.

The Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul in mid-August after conquering major cities like Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad without much resistance. Following this, foreign nations started evacuating their diplomats, citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

Taliban, on multiple occasions, has said that they will form an inclusive government, however, persecution of minorities, and abuse of human rights speak differently.

As per reports, the Taliban has also launched an offensive against those who worked/ helped western nations. They have also banned music in public places, and co-education, giving a glimpse of their hardline set of Sharia laws.