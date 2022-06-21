Ruchira Kamboj Appointed India's Ambassador/Permanent Representative To The UN In New York

India's ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday appointed Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, as the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) in New York. Kamboj had previously served as High Commissioner of India to South Africa as well as Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Paris. She started her career as a diplomat for the Indian Foreign Service in the year 1987.

An official announcement by India’s foreign ministry notified, "Ruchira Kamboj (IFS: 1987 batch) presently Ambassador of India to Bhutan has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent representative of India to United Nations at New York. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France; wide experience with BENELUX countries

The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France between 1989-1991. From Paris, Ruchira Kamboj returned to Delhi, where she worked as Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96.

She has wide experience working in France, UK, the BENELUX countries, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Kamboj is also renowned for her experience in handling India's relationship with the Commonwealth of Nations, as well as representing New Delhi at the 14th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 1995 at Auckland, New Zealand.

She also served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis between 1996-1999. Kamboj, during her tenure, was associated with state visit of Prime Minister Deve Gowda to Mauritius in 1998 as well as the state visit of Prime Minister IK Gujral to South Africa in 1997 when she was sent on special duty to South Africa.

Kamboj will supersede India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti. The latter joined Indian Foreign Service in 1985, and has since represented India’s interests in various capacities internationally via UN. Prior to his May 2020 assignment, T.S. Tirumurti served as the Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs handling the Economic Relations portfolio since February 2018.

He also served as Under Secretary for Bhutan, Director at the Foreign Secretary’s Office, Joint Secretary for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Maldives as well as Joint Secretary for United Nations Economic and Social during his stints at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.