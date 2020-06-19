Russia Reports 7,972 New Coronavirus Cases And 181 Fatalities

On June 19, Russia reported 7,972 new coronavirus cases taking the country’s total to 569,063. According to reports, Russia also reported 181 deaths in a span of 24 hours and the nationwide death toll is currently at 7,841.

Russia emerging from virus crisis: Putin

Despite the rising number of new coronavirus cases and deaths, Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 15 said that Russia was slowly but surely ‘emerging’ from the coronavirus crisis. At the same time, the Russia President criticized the US handling of the coronavirus crisis.

While speaking with a state-owned television channel on Sunday, the Russian President said that America's ineffective COVID response and the widespread anti-racism protests across the country depict the “deep-rooted internal crises” in the country.

"We are emerging out of the pandemic situation with minimal losses, but this is not happening in the US," said Putin

He also affirmed that authorities at federal and regional level worked without any disagreements unlike what happened in the United States. "I can't imagine someone in the Russian government or regions saying we are not going to do what the government or President says. It seems to me that the problem in the United States, in this case, the party interests are considered above those of society's as a whole," Putin said.

Russia begins virus trials

Russia’s Health Ministry on June 17 announced that Russia had begun clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine. The ministry added that two forms of the vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya research institute — liquid and powder for injections — will be tested on two groups of volunteers, 38 people each, the trial will take place in Moscow.

(With Inputs from AP)