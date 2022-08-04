Russia Accuses Azerbaijan Of Breaching Ceasefire In Karabakh; US 'concerned' Over Clashes

Russia accused the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of breaching the ceasefire in the mountainous zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In the report on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the separatist region, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Azerbaijan’s forces violated the ceasefire in the area of the height of Sarybaba. Earlier, clashes were reported between Armenia and Azerbaijan leaving at least three soldiers dead as the decades-old conflict reignited.

Russian Defence Ministry said, “The situation in the zone of responsibility of the contingent is aggravated. In the area of the height of Sarybaba, the ceasefire regime was breached by the armed forces of Azerbaijan”, as per Sputnik.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is taking measures to stabilize the situation,” it added.

The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a flashpoint for about 30 years between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a war in 1994. In September 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenian forces fought a war over the mountainous region. At the time, Azerbaijan won back a part of the territory. Subsequently, a Russia-brokered ceasefire was also signed.

However, violence flared in recent days, and both sides have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire. On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said that Armenia committed an act of sabotage and killed one of its soldiers breaching the agreement. Baku also said that it had to fight Armenia’s attempt of capturing a hill in the disputed zone. It further demanded the disarmament of “illegal Armenian formations”.

US expresses concern over clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

While Russia accused Azerbaijan of a ceasefire breach, the United States expressed deep concern over reports of intensive fighting around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.”

“The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he added.

Image: AP