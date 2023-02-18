Russia Accuses US Of Staying 'diligently Silent' Over The Ohio Train Disaster

Russia accused the United States of America of deliberately maintaining silence on the Ohio train wreck incident. Earlier this month, at least 50 out of 150 train cars of a train heading from Conway Pennsylvania, to Madison, Illinois, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Residents from the affected town had to be evacuated after officials noted that at least 12 of those train cars carried vinyl chloride which is a carcinogenic chemical harmful to humans. On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova asserted that Washington is “hushing up” the recent derailment incident, which eventually led to the leakage of toxic chemicals in the Ohio town, Sputnik reported.

"The Biden administration is diligently hushing up US failures caused by local regulators' missteps related to the transportation of goods hazardous to human health," Zakharova told in a press briefing on Friday. The spokeswoman also asserted that the US administration is trying every method to avoid getting hit by an “attack over the issue”. The residents of the Ohio town, have expressed their frustrations over how the US authorities have treated the issue in the past.

The catastrophic incident led to the death of 3,500 fish

The statement from the Russian foreign minister came after reports emerged that the residents of the town were concerned about how the US administration dealt with the issue. The chemical leakage has impacted the animals in the areas to a great extent. Earlier this week, local officials informed that after the tragic incident, over 3,500 fish were found dead in the local waterways, CBS News reported. While the authorities organised a controlled release of toxic chemicals from the town three days after the train derailments, the remnants of the toxic weapon still remained in the area.

On Friday, reports are emerging that the Biden administration has deployed federal medical experts to Ohio. The medical experts will help in assessing whatever dangers of the toxic chemical remain in the Ohio town, CNN reported. “CDC is working closely with US EPA and the Ohio Department of Health to assess the public health impact of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. We will be sending a team to provide technical assistance and assess the public health needs,” CDC spokesperson Bert Kelly told CNN on Friday. The Federal Emergency Management agencies are also helping residents in the region.