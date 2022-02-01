Russia Accuses US Of Stoking 'hysteria' Over Tensions Near Ukraine, Slams American Media

Russia on Monday has accused the United States of stoking “hysteria” over the crisis on the Ukrainian border. After US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) warned of ‘horrific consequences’ if Russia invades the former Soviet Union member, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the reporters on 31 January that Washington, as well as American media, have been pushing fears of Russia’s military action.

According to CNN, Peskov said, “To our dismay, American media have lately been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately deceitful information about what's happening in Ukraine and around it.”

“Hysteria hyped up by Washington is causing hysteria in Ukraine, almost to the point that people are packing their bags for the front. It's a fact," added Peskov while commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s disagreements with the United States on the level of Moscow’s threat. The latest accusation by Russia came after it was previously reported that senior Ukrainian official said Zelensky and US President Joe Biden had “long and frank” talk on the phone last week.

However, the Ukrainian official told CNN that Zelensky restated his position that the threat from Russia remains “dangerous but ambiguous," and it is not certain that an attack will take place. Even at the time, refuting the claims quoted by the media outlet, US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne disputed the official’s description of the call. She told CNN, “Anonymous sources are 'leaking' falsehoods”.

Ukraine urges Russia to pull back troops if 'serious about de-escalation’

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Sunday called on Russia to pull back its troops from a former Soviet Union member’s border and continue dialogue with the west if it is “serious” about de-escalating tensions and soaring fears of Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter on 30 January and suggested that if Russian officials are “serious” about calming the situation near the border and “don’t want a new war”, Moscow must continue diplomatic engagement while pulling back troops.

Kuleba said, “If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Diplomacy is the only responsible way.”

Image: AP