Russia Accuses West Of 'using Ukraine As Instrument' To Advance Regional Interests

In the midst of growing tensions along the Ukraine border, Russia has accused the West on Sunday by saying that the western countries have been using Kyiv as a tool to progress their own interests in the region and influence certain activities. During an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, “Ukraine is perceived by the West as an instrument of influence, of carrying out its interests in the region, destabilizing the situation, endlessly accusing us (Russia)," Sputnik reported.

These remarks came as a number of nations, led by the United States, accused Russia of gathering troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. However, Moscow has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, and has the right to mobilise soldiers inside its own borders.

Western nations need arguments to justify anti-Russian sanctions

Zakharova has also added that Western nations need arguments to justify anti-Russian sanctions on a regular basis, and they are exploiting Ukraine to do so, regardless of the fact that there is no proof of Russian "aggression" intentions. She believed that they have been using Ukraine as a platform for conducting experiments. “The unfortunate Ukrainian people - multinational, by the way," Sputnik cited Zakharova.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson also stated that Moscow has been waiting for a response from the Joe Biden administration on its security assurances proposals. She went on to say that Moscow has sent formal written proposals to its Western allies, starting with the United States.

“We have been very open in our actions ... Now we have responded immediately to their desire to hold some kind of clarification meeting. It was held despite the schedule... We are showing absolute cooperation, we are waiting for written answers to each of the points," Zakharova informed Izvestia.

Zakharova has even emphasised that the conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which took place in Geneva on Friday, was planned at the US's request.

In addition to this, on January 20, Thursday, amid the Ukraine crisis, Russia urged the West to discontinue waging aggressive anti-Russian propaganda and aiding Ukraine's militarization. The Russian foreign ministry further accused Western and Ukrainian media outlets, as well as government officials, of speculating about the "Russian invasion."

Russia has been accused by Western countries of stationing soldiers and asserted that Moscow has been preparing for "aggressive action." Russia has often refuted these charges, citing NATO military operations along its borders as a danger to Russian national security.

