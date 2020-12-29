Russia Admits To World's Third Highest COVID-19 Fatalities; 186,000 People Have Died

In a shocking revelation, Russian health authorities, on December 28, said that country’s death toll was three times higher than what was previously reported. While President Vladimir Putin had long boasted about the country’s low COVID-19 death toll, experts have constantly argued that the majority of deaths were caused by the respiratory infection. However, health officials have now admitted that over 186,000 deaths were caused by COVID-19 alone nixing comparatively low numbers, which were reported only when coronavirus was found to be the main cause of death.

As per the Rosstat statistics agency, the number of deaths from all causes recorded between January and November had risen by 229,700 compared with the previous year. Speaking about the same, Tatiana Golikova, deputy Prime minister reportedly admitted that more than 81 per cent of this spike, that is 186,000, in mortality was due to COVID-19. According to previous records by Russian Heath Ministry, as many as 3,047,335 people have contracted COVID-19 in Russia while only 54,559 people had lost their lives.

However, Rosstat’s new figures, mean that Russia now has the world’s third-highest Covid-19 death toll behind the US with 333,140 and Brazil with 191,139, according to officials figures. Regardless, Kremlin has opposed the reimposition of stringent lockdown rules citing economic crisis, which has led the country’s production shrinking to 3.9 per cent in 2020.

Russia authorises second vaccine

Last week, the country's Health Ministry allowed a domestically designed coronavirus vaccine to be given to people older than 60. Until the announcement, only Sputnik V vaccine was cleared for use for people aged 18-60. Sputnik Vs developers have said data suggests the vaccine was 91% effective, a conclusion based on 78 coronavirus infections among nearly 23,000 participants. Russia has been widely criticised for giving Sputnik V regulatory approval in August after it was tested only on a few dozen people and then rushing to offer it to people in risk groups — such as medical workers and teachers — within weeks of approval.

