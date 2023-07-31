Russia Aims To Avoid Direct Military Clash With US In Syria, Says Vladimir Putin

In the ongoing backdrop of tensions between Russia and the United States in Syria, President Vladimir Putin asserted that his country is prepared for any potential scenario. However, he emphasized that neither side desires a direct military confrontation, as per a report from TASS. Putin's remarks came in response to questions about the US side's provocations in the war-torn region.

"We are always ready for any scenario, but no one wants this," Putin stated, highlighting the efforts taken by both countries to prevent conflicts. He mentioned the establishment of a special mechanism, allowing heads of certain departments to engage in direct communication and consultation during crisis situations. This move illustrates the commitment to avoiding clashes between the two superpowers.

Friction in the region remains high

The situation in Syria has been marked by incidents of dangerous approaches and airspace violations, raising tensions in the region. According to the Russian side, since the beginning of this year, the US-led international coalition's aviation has conducted 23 dangerous approaches to Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft in Syrian skies. Additionally, drones have violated flight safety in Syria a total of 340 times. On July 27, alone, fighter jets belonging to the pro-US anti-terror coalition violated Syrian airspace on eight separate occasions.

The Syrian conflict has served as a contentious backdrop for the broader geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the US. Both nations have military forces operating in the region, supporting opposing sides of the conflict. However, as per Putin's recent statements, there appears to be a mutual understanding that avoiding direct military confrontations is in the interest of both countries.

As the situation in Syria continues to evolve, tensions remain high, and the possibility of inadvertent escalations remains a concern. The establishment of a communication mechanism between the two powers seeks to prevent misunderstandings and de-escalate tensions in the region. Despite the ongoing provocations and airspace violations, both sides are expressing their commitment to avoiding military clashes.