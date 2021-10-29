Russia 'alarmed' After EU Proposes Moratorium Banning Fuel Extraction From Arctic

Russia has expressed deep concerns about the European Union's (EU) attempts to make political assertions in the Arctic region by putting a ban on extraction of fuel from the region, Sputnik reported quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry. As per the report, Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova on Thursday slammed the EU's proposal to limit the extraction of fossil fuel from the Arctic by stating that it is an "impudent" attempt to weaken sustainable development.

"Naturally, we cannot help being alarmed by such impudent attempts from the EU to assert it's political ambitions in the Arctic region and extend its influence over it, thus weakening the prospects for its sustainable development," the Russian news agency reported quoting Zakharova. The foreign minister also noted that already large amounts of fuel and resources are extracted from the Alaskan region where there is no water, interfering with the activities does more harm than combating climate change. Zakharova's comments come following the EU's moratorium for "peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Arctic" that was released earlier this month.

EU puts forward approach to greener Arctic

The High Representative and the Commission put forward their approach for a stronger EU engagement for a peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Arctic, EU said in a press release on October 13. The proposed communication is aimed to contribute to peaceful and constructive dialogue and international cooperation to keep the Arctic safe and stable, take strong action to tackle the ecological, social, economic and political impact of climate change and environmental degradation in the region and support a comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable development of the Arctic regions to the benefit of its current inhabitants and future generations, EU added.

The highlighter of the strategy remains that the EU has called for a ban on the extraction of coal, oil, and gas in the Arctic and the adjacent regions. The strategy is strongly condemned by Moscow due to its expansion in the region, in spheres of security. During the Trump era, Washington tried to challenge the expansion of Moscow in the region. However, as per an op-ed in The Hill by US Arctic Research Commission (USARC), Thomas Emanuel Dans stated that under the Biden administration, Washington has purchased at least 25 million barrels of Russian crude oil in June 2021.

