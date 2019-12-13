Russia Alarmed Over US' Nuclear-capable Ballistic Missile Test

After the US fired a ground-launched ballistic missile that would have been banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that existed between the US and Russia, Russia on December 13 said it was alarmed. Thursday's test was the second of a ground-launched, medium-range nuclear-capable missile since the US' exit from the cold-war ear treaty.

A US military base spokesperson told the media that the US Air Force launched the conventionally configured missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles at about 8:30 am local time (1630 GMT). The Pentagon said that the prototype ground-launched missile flew more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.

The US formally withdrew from the 1987 INF pact with Russia in August this year after stating that Moscow was violating the treaty, which Russia denied.

Vladimir Ermakov, head of the foreign ministry's arms control and non-proliferation department told the media on Friday that the test alarmed Russia and that they will definitely take it into account.

Missile tests after breaking US-Russia treaty

The last remaining major nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries is due to expire in February 2021 and Moscow has warned there is already not enough time left to negotiate a full-fledged replacement.

Earlier, the US Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg, delivering a test re-entry vehicle to the Kwajalein Atoll 4,200 miles away in the western Pacific on October 2 which is cited as unrelated to the INF.

Meanwhile, Russia has been planning to arm its Northern Fleet's Arctic division with an S-400 air defence system. A Russian naval commander on Monday said that Russia will create an air defence "dome" across its polar region to prevent an enemy aerial attack of any kind.

Speculations over signaling North Korea

Reports speculate that the tests could also be a signal to North Korea, which has demonstrated its own cross-Pacific nuclear threat with multiple successful short, medium and long-range ballistic missile tests.

Pyongyang recently hinted that it may undertake another test as a "Christmas gift" if the US does not meet the deadline to come up with concessions in bilateral relations. It further accused the United States of “hostile provocation” on Thursday for criticizing its ballistic missile tests during a United Nations Security Council meeting and warned that the Trump administration may have lost its chance for nuclear negotiations.

In the same meeting, US Ambassador Kelly Craft said North Korea’s “deeply counterproductive” ballistic missile tests risk closing the door on prospects for negotiating peace but said the Trump administration is “prepared to be flexible” and take concrete, parallel steps toward an agreement on resuming talks.

