Russia: Alexei Navalny Asks For Painkiller Injections In Prison, Says Public Commission

Concerns around the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have grown in the recent past with supporters alleging mistreatment inside the prison. Members of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of the Vladimir Region visited Navalny in prison on Friday after reports around his deteriorating health emerged in the media. On Saturday, POC chairman Vyacheslav Kulikov issued a statement, saying “Navalny continues to walk on his own but has requested painkiller injections” due to pain in the legs.

“Today we visited the colony and met with Alexei Navalny to clarify the problems with his health and the organization of medical services. During the conversation, we found out that his leg hurts and he asked for assistance in receiving Diclofenac injections to relieve pain. However, he continues to walk on his own. No other wishes were expressed,” Kulikov was quoted as saying in a press release on Friday. READ | Navalny's lawyers say his health is 'deteriorating' in jail, prison service denies claim

Meanwhile, Navalny’s team has raised questions over the delay in issuing a statement by the POC after their members’ meeting with the jailed Kremlin critic in prison. Navalny’s team asked what prevented POC members from informing about the meeting immediately.

Why is Navalny in prison?

Navalny had been in Germany for more than five months after he was airlifted to Berlin for treatment following the infamous poisoning case. Navalny was allegedly poisoned last year in August as he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. He was taken to the hospital but Russian doctors ruled out poisoning and put him in an artificial coma. Navalny was flown to Germany from Russia at the request of his family and close aides. Days later, German doctors and the government announced that Navalny was indeed poisoned using Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The poisoning was blamed on the Russian state, which dismissed the allegations and demanded more proof for starting an investigation into the matter. Navalny came out of the coma in September 2020 and months later he expressed his desire to return back to Russia. Before Navalny's return, Russian prison authorities had issued a warning asking Navalny to return as soon as possible or face jail for violating 2014 suspended sentence terms. Navalny was arrested by Russian authorities soon after returning back from Germany on January 17.

