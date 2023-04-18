Russia And China Diplomats Blame US And Its Allies For Tension In Korean Peninsula

The Russian and Chinese delegations stated that the US and its allies are responsible for the escalation of tensions in the Korean peninsula. In the midst of the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held a meeting with the Chinese special envoy to North Korea Liu Xiaoming in Moscow. According to the Russian news outlet Sputnik, the two parties agreed that Washington and its allies bear responsibility for the escalation of conflict in the region. Recently, the tensions between the two Koreas have been escalating at an exponential rate. While North Korea has been accused of intruding into Russian air space, South Korea has been conducting joint military drills with countries like US and Japan.

"The parties discussed in detail the current situation around the Korean Peninsula. The parties agreed that Washington and its allies are responsible for the current escalation and contrary to their own obligations, refuse to conduct a dialogue with North Korea on providing it with security guarantees and take practical confidence–building measures, on the contrary, they are increasing large-scale military exercises in the region that are provocative," the Russian foreign ministry asserted in a statement. The statement came following the meeting between the two diplomats. The two parties emphasized the need to focus on the problems of Northeast Asia and take into account the growing security concerns in the region. Accordion to Sputnik, the two leaders agreed to maintain close ties and coordination on the matter.

South Korea continues with joint military drills with US and Japan

The meeting between the Russian and Chinese delegations came amid reports that South Korea, the United States and Japan have carried out missile defence exercises in the region. According to Sputnik, the joint drills by the three nations took place in the East Sea international waters. The countries are conducting these military exercises in an effort to strengthen their deterrence against the North Korean forces. The drills also came after the North Korean state media reported that the authoritarian country has launched a new type of Hwansong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile that was test fired under the supervision of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. "This was an opportunity to strengthen security cooperation among the South, the U.S. and Japan against the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and firm up our Navy's capabilities to respond to ballistic missile launches," a South Korean navy official told local reporters, as per the report by Sputnik.