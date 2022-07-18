Russia & Iran Plan To De-dollarise Trade Ties, Strengthen Trade Ties During Putin's Visit

As Russia's President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on July 19 to bolster 'economic and trade cooperation', Kremlin on July 18 announced that the Iran plans to de-dollarise its economy as do away the repercussions of the United States-imposed sanctions. Peskov announced that Tehran and Moscow will gradually move away from the use of the dollar in bilateral relations. Kremlin's press secretary, and spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters of the state-affiliated agencies that Iran "will move away from the practice of using dollar" and switch to SPFS, Moscow's domestic 'System for Transfer of Financial Messages' equivalent of the SWIFT financial transfer system designed by the Central Bank of Russia to make transactions in own currency.

"We all know that last year, the volume of trade and economic relations between the two countries slightly exceeded four billion US dollars," said Peskov. "Although it may be wrong to count them in US dollars, and over time, we will probably move away from this practice as we develop our cooperation in the banking and financial sector," he iterated in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Trade turnover on SPFS increased by 31%

Hailing the success of the alternative payment system to SWIFT, Peskov said that in just four months, the trade turnover increased by 31% which is a positive development for nations that have been suffering under the West's tricks of sanctions. Russia's state-affiliated Media Sputnik had earlier reported that Tehran had expressed willingness to switch trade and commerce transactions made abroad in trade with Russia in its own national currency Iranian rial. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, an adversary of the United States, was first among the world leaders to reach out to President Putin condemning what he described as hedious unilateral sanctions imposed by the West to destroy Russia's economy. Iran was banned from SWIFT in 2012 by the West on grounds of violations of the 2015 JCPOA deal and expanding its ambitious nuclear programme.

During his recent visit to Moscow, Iranian leader Raisi pledged that the two nations, Moscow and Tehran will expand the cooperation in energy, trade and boost economic cooperation. Chief of Economic Commission of Iran’s Parliament Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi told IRNA that successful agreements were signed by Putin and Raisi during the latter's visit to Russia. A new door of opportunities and economic cooperation had been opened, he added. Myanmar among other nations has also reached out to Russia to join the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia (SPFS) to bypass Biden administration's sanctions and use alternative to international payment platform Swift interbank system.

Image: AP