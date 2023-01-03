Russia Announces ‘new Level’ Of Gas Supplies To China Via New Asian Transit Routes

Having earlier projected that it will boost its gas sales to China to 48 bcm annually by 2025 and to 88 bcm by 2030, Russia on Monday, Jan 2 announced that it is expanding the deliveries that regularly exceed" contractual obligations to China upon its request. Russian state energy major Gazprom, in a statement, said that it has reached a “fundamentally new level” of gas exports to Beijing, its steadfast Asian ally.

Company’s CEO Aleksey Miller said on the Telegram channel that Moscow will boost gas deliveries to Asian nations via the Power of Siberia pipeline. He informed that the deliveries to China will be enhanced via more upcoming gas transportation routes that Russia plans to construct in 2023. Due to the Western sanctions, and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines during the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, Gazprom's export volume slumped by roughly 45% last year compared to 2021. Europe was the Russian energy company's largest customer.

“On December 31, a few days ahead of schedule, we started to supply daily volumes that are contracted for next year. This means that from January 1, 2023, Gazprom reached a fundamentally new level of supplying gas to China,” Miller stated in the Telegram update.

Russia bans oil sales to firms that comply with the EU price cap

Russia last month published a decree banning oil sales to countries and companies that comply with Europe's price cap coordinated by the ally Western countries in response to its military invasion of Ukraine. The decree, Kremlin said, will take effect from Feb. 1 until July 1. Russia may ease the restriction basis a "special decision" that will be made by Russian President Vladimir Putin for individual cases in accordance with the specific countries, it further informed.

The countermeasure by the Kremlin in response to the 27-country European Union bloc, G7, and Australia's recent price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel. An embargo was also agreed on the seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil. The price cap was introduced to ensure that the Russian Federation does not bypass the EU-initiated sanctions by selling its oil to third countries in the Asian markets at high prices.