Russia Approves 'world's First' COVID-19 Vaccine For Animals, Names It 'Carnivak-Cov'

Russia has registered “world’s first” coronavirus vaccine for animals, said the country’s agriculture oversight agency Rosselkhoznadzo in a statement on March 31. It also described as an essential step towards disrupting mutations. Russia also said on Wednesday that mass production of the COVID-19 vaccine for animals could begin as early as April. The oversight agency Rosselkhoznadzor said that the vaccine called Carnivak-Cov has been tested at beginning of October 2020 on dogs, cats, mink, foxes and other animals and was proven to be effective.

Deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor on animal vaccine

In a statement deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Konstantin Savenkov hailed the ‘first and only’ coronavirus vaccine and noted that all test animals that were vaccinated have developed antibodies to coronavirus in “100 per cent of cases.” Rosselkhoznadzor said that the development of its shot would further continue to mutations in animals. It also cited the decision of Denmark to cull 15 million mink in 2020 after some were found to be carrying a mutated virus variant.

“The clinical trials of Carnivak-Cov, which started in October last year, involved dogs, cats, arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals. The results of the research allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and its high immunogenic activity, since all tested vaccinated animals in 100% of cases developed antibodies to coronavirus,” said Konstantin Savenkov, Deputy Head of Rosselkhoznadzor. READ | COVID-19: Macron, Merkel and Putin discuss Sputnik V vaccine and its use in Europe

“Today this figure is at least 6 months. Already in April, mass production of the vaccine can be launched on the basis of the country's largest platform for the production of drugs for animals of the Federal Center for Animal Health,” he added.

