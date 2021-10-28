Russia: As COVID Cases & Deaths Soar, Putin Announces Non-working Period From Oct 30

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7. During this period most state organisations and private businesses are to suspend operations while some of the organisations directed their employees to work from home (WFH). However, the soaring Coronavirus cases did not deter the enthusiasm of the employees who are eagerly waiting for this moment. People take advantage of the time for a seaside vacation ahead of the long winter season.

The tourism sector saw an unprecedented jump, with a record sale of air tickets and booking in hotels and resorts. This prompted local authorities to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to prevent a spike in infections. It is worth mentioning that the negligence of its citizens have been reported when the country has reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours - reportedly the highest death toll recorded since the pandemic hit the country. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 2,35,057.

No need to close international borders: Peskov

In order to prevent further spread, the government has announced a series of measures including shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores. It allowed restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open. However, the order did not mention any international border restrictions.

"Closing borders and regional borders is certainly a last-resort measure that is not welcomed, especially regional border closures ... At the same time, epidemiologists express concerns as many people decided to travel [during the non-working days, declared to curb further coronavirus spreading]. Some epidemiological consequences are possible. On the other hand, this is not prohibited. No bans have been introduced and no bans are planned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Slow pace of vaccination responsible for soar in COVID cases

However, he reiterated that the government has no plans to restrict international travel. Rather, he blamed the slow pace of vaccination among the top reasons for soaring COVID cases in Moscow. Peskov said only about 49 million Russians - about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people - are fully vaccinated. It is worth mentioning that Russia was the first country to launch the Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August 2020, despite that, it failed to maintain the pace with other developed nations such as the UK and the US.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP