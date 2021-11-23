Russia, ASEAN To Hold 1st Joint Naval Drill In Indonesian Waters From December 1 To 3

In a bid to strengthen the military power of the country and improve the strategic relationship with allies, Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are set to host the first joint naval exercise, scheduled for December 1-3 in Indonesian territorial waters. While speaking to Sputnik, the Russian Ambassador to ASEAN Alexander Ivanov, said, "The drill will take place in the north Sumatra area." The large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev, which is a part of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, will attend to them on the Russian side".

This decision was taken at the fourth summit via a videoconference on October 28 between Russia and ASEAN, which included President Vladimir Putin among other participants. During the meeting, the members took several decisions on enhancing the strategic tie between Moscow and the bloc. The summit was held on the 30th anniversary of relations between Russia and the association, where the sides discussed various issues and developmental strategies and approved the first joint naval drill scheduled for December 1 to 3.

"The exercise aims to train cooperation between the Russian Navy and the navies of the ASEAN member countries to provide security to maritime commercial activities and traffic and will be divided into two phases: virtual and maritime. The Defense Minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, plans to launch a drill onboard the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev," Ivanov added. It is necessary to mention here that Russia has been a partner in dialogue with the association since 1996. At the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi held in 2016, the members adopted a declaration and an action plan to bring cooperation between Moscow and the organisation to the level of strategic partnerships.

Russia's relationship with international bodies

Ukraine, which shares a border with Russia, held a military drill of airborne forces amid rising tensions along its border with Russia. The drills simulated the landing of airborne forces and armoured personnel carrying out an attack on an enemy target, as per the statement issued by the Defense Ministry. A week ago, Ukraine conducted another marine drill near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Russia and ASEAN is strong in terms of strategy, political ideology, and military alliance. However, Russia doesn't share a good rapport with NATO due to various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, military non-cooperation, and land conflict, among others. In 2014, they suspended all practical co-operation with the Russian Federation, and in October 2021, Russia suspended its mission to NATO after NATO expelled eight Russian officers from its Brussels headquarters.

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from ANI)