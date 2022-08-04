Russia Asks Norwegian Counsel To Leave Country Over Her 'inappropriate Behaviour'

Russia summoned Norwegian envoy, Rune Resaland, on Thursday to inform him of the "inappropriate behaviour" of one of the staff members of Norway's Consulate General. According to reports, Resaland was also informed that counsel Elisabeth Ellingsen would not be allowed to stay in Russia following her comments where she "insulted Russians." The Norwegian consul was captured on camera yelling in the lobby of the Azimut Hotel in Murmansk about what appeared to be a mix-up in the hotel booking and her dress not being cleaned properly.

While venting out her anger, Ellingsen exclaimed that she "hates Russian" and that Russian women hardly put any effort into cleaning. Meanwhile, The Russian Foreign Ministry took note of the video footage and labelled Ellingsen's outburst an act of "hatred, nationalism, and xenophobia." However, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry later released a statement expressing regret over the incident. "The sentiments expressed in no way reflect Norwegian policy or Norwegian attitudes toward Russia and Russian people. The incident is being handled by the ministry through the appropriate channels," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Russia asks Norwegian counsel to leave the country

Despite Oslo's apology for Ellingsen's conduct, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that she must leave the country as her behaviour was not acceptable. "We noted that the statement of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressing regret over this outrageous incident was taken into account by us. At the same time, we mentioned that Ellingsen cannot remain in the Russian Federation after this incident," Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, remarked. Notably, the relations between the two countries have strained after Norway cooperated with the western countries to impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, Norway often accuse each other of espionage

In addition to this, there are several bilateral issues between Norway and Russia including back-and-forth accusations of espionage and a disagreement over the Svalbard Archipelago. In contravention of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty that governed the archipelago's special identity, Oslo has actively militarised it and recently restricted Moscow's access to its Russian-populated regions. Earlier in 2020, Russia announced the expulsion of a Norwegian diplomat from the embassy in Moscow over allegations of espionage. However, Norway condemned Russia’s decision and termed the accusation as “groundless."

Image: AP