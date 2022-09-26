Update: The death toll following the school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has risen to 15, Russian authorities informed per PTI. According to the officials, 11 of those killed are children whereas 24 people have been left injured. Apart from the children, security guards and teachers also lost their lives in the incident. Notably, the assailant who carried out the attack committed suicide soon after the attack.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Izhevsk. This city which is home to 6,40,000 persons is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kms east of Moscow. The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. Visuals showed chaos outside the school amid heavy police presence. A minimum of 20 individuals sustained injuries in the school shooting, reports added. As per the Udmurtia region's governor Alexander Brechalov, children are among those who lost their lives.

Local media published videos and pictures from scenes in and out of the school, including what appeared to be children who have barricaded themselves in a classroom. As per officials, the school has been evacuated and the area around it has been fenced off. As of now, no details about the gunman or his motives have been released. He was reportedly dressed in black clothes with Nazi symbols.

Incidentally, such a tragic incident happened in April this year as well. Back then, three people were killed and one injured when an unknown man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region. According to Sergey Morozov, former governor of the Ulyanovsk area and State Duma deputy, a caretaker and two children were killed in the shooting, while another woman was injured. He further stated that the attacker also killed himself after committing the crime. Furthermore, the Russian Investigative Committee launched an investigation into the incident.