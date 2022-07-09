Russia At UNSC Vetoes Resolution On Resuming Cross-border Aid To 2.4mn People In Syria

Russian representatives at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday blocked a resolution that potentially would have helped renew the delivery of cross-border assistance to at least 2.4 million people in Syria. Russia vetoed the decree to extend the validity of aid transfer through the Syria-Turkey border at Bab al-Hawa which began in 2014 and is due to expire on Sunday. The assistance is a lifeline for people in northwestern Idlib, which is under rebel occupation.

The proposal tabled by Norway and Ireland was voted in favour by 13 out of 15 Council members. China abstained from the vote which was supposed to take place on Thursday but was postponed due to disagreement between Russia and the Western nations. The resolution provided an extension until mid-January and another six months "unless the Council decided otherwise." The decree mandated operational transparency, including progress in transferring assistance across battle zones and meeting humanitarian needs.

West criticises Russia's move

Following Russia's move, US permanent representative to the council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of prioritising its "political interests above humanitarian needs of Syrian people." She added that the veto will cause "tragic death" of people inflicted by war in Syria. British representative Barbara Woodward also slammed Moscow's step as "deeply irresponsible", which could have a "tragic impact" on the lives of vulnerable people in the war-ravaged nation.

Russia argues that the authorisation of aid to rebel-held regions violates Syria's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the delay in resolving the impasse only makes the situation worse for Syrians in the rebel-held region. The members are expected to reach a common ground until Sunday to ensure truck loads of humanitarian assistance reach those in dire need of basic supplies.

(Image: AP)