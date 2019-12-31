The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Russia: Authorities Use 'Fake Snow' To Decorate Moscow For New Year's

Rest of the World News

The Russian authorities are using 'Fake Snow' to decorate Moscow City for New Year's Eve celebrations as they experience the warmest December

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russia

The Russian authorities are using 'Fake Snow' to decorate Moscow City for New Year's Eve celebrations as they experience the warmest December in over a century. According to reports, the lack of snow prompted the officials to lay artificial snow along Tverskaya Street, a major road in the centre of the capital. However, several piles of snow have been spotted in parallel localities. 

Speaking to an international media agency, the head of the Moscow Trade and Services Department revealed that the snow was brought from the ice rinks to create a snowboard slide.

However, according to the locals, this initiative "failed to give a festive vibe." Taking to Twitter, several Netizens joked about it. 

Netizens reactions

The tweet read one observing joke: "With the Moscow budget, you can buy everything. Even winter."

Read: Humpy placed second after day one of Blitz competition in Moscow

Another tweet said, "This is a feast among the plague."  

Another Russian said, "This is where billions of dollars are going." 

Read: Himachal Pradesh likely to get fresh snowfall on New Year's eve

Warmest December in Moscow

According to Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Centre, December recorded the warmest temperature in Moscow in 133 years- since 1886. It stated that the temperature on December 18 went up to 6C, topping the record of 5.3C in 1886. Further, the average air temperature is -6.2C. 

Read: Watch how a snow-cutter clears the tracks on the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla route

Read: Chinese New Year in Japan, and time to visit the country to celebrate new year

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL