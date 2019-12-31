Russia: Authorities Use 'Fake Snow' To Decorate Moscow For New Year's

The Russian authorities are using 'Fake Snow' to decorate Moscow City for New Year's Eve celebrations as they experience the warmest December in over a century. According to reports, the lack of snow prompted the officials to lay artificial snow along Tverskaya Street, a major road in the centre of the capital. However, several piles of snow have been spotted in parallel localities.

Speaking to an international media agency, the head of the Moscow Trade and Services Department revealed that the snow was brought from the ice rinks to create a snowboard slide.

However, according to the locals, this initiative "failed to give a festive vibe." Taking to Twitter, several Netizens joked about it.

Netizens reactions

The tweet read one observing joke: "With the Moscow budget, you can buy everything. Even winter."

Another tweet said, "This is a feast among the plague."

Another Russian said, "This is where billions of dollars are going."

Warmest December in Moscow

According to Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Centre, December recorded the warmest temperature in Moscow in 133 years- since 1886. It stated that the temperature on December 18 went up to 6C, topping the record of 5.3C in 1886. Further, the average air temperature is -6.2C.

