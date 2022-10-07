Russia Avers OPEC+ Decision To Reduce Oil Production Aimed At Stabilising Global Market

The decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production has been taken to stabilize global oil markets, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, 6 October. Peskov said that the decision has been taken to make the global market stable. He stressed that he was not referring to solidarity with any particular nation, TASS reported. Peskov's statement comes after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the decision of OPEC+ to reduce oil production is "aligning with Russia."

Notably, OPEC+ decided to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, according to AP. The decision was made after Energy ministers of OPEC+ held their first face-to-face meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dmitry Peskov stated that everyone wants to stabilize the markets. He further said that the OPEC and the OPEC+ platforms have time and again demonstrated that they are "very reliable entities" responsible for "stabilizing the world's energy markets."

"Certainly, decisions taken are intended to stabilize the oil market. Here we are not talking about solidarity with any particular country," TASS quoted Peskov as saying. "Neither with ours nor with any other. Everybody is interested in the stabilization of the market," he added.

Biden terms OPEC oil production cut 'disappointment'

On October 6, US President Joe Biden termed the decision of OPEC+ to reduce oil production as a "disappointment." He further announced that the US is exploring other alternatives without revealing the options that they were considering. Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese had said that President Joe Biden is "disappointed" by the "shortsighted decision" by OPEC+ to reduce oil production while the global economy continues to deal with the negative effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his statement, Sullivan stressed that the decision of OPEC+ will have the "most negative impact on lower and middle-income nations" that continue to face rising energy prices. Sullivan and Deese stressed that Biden is calling on US energy companies to keep bringing pump prices down by closing the gap between wholesale and retail gas prices. He further revealed that the US administration will hold talks with Congress on additional ways and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices. Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary Karine in a press briefing said, "It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement."

"The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine," Sullivan and Deese said in a statement.

Image: AP