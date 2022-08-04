Russia Backs China's Military Drills Around Taiwan; Calls It Beijing's 'sovereign Right'

After the Chinese administration launched massive military drills to show its resentment over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Tawain, Russia termed China's actions as its "sovereign right." "Conducting military manoeuvres in the Asia-Pacific region around Taiwan is China's sovereign right," stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, TASS reported. He also claimed that "tensions around Taiwan in the region were provoked artificially."

"You and I are well aware of what provoked them: Nancy Pelosi's visit. It was a completely unnecessary visit and unnecessary provocation," Peskov remarked.

Earlier on Thursday, China launched one of its largest military drills around the self-ruled democratic island. The Chinese administration announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. As part of military drills, China also carried out "precise missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait and the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast. “All missiles hit the target accurately,” the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The provocation by the Chinese military has reportedly caused the region's tensions to reach their highest level in decades.

Pelosi's visit shows US' impunity to the world: Russia

Earlier on Wednesday, August 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that Pelosi's visit shows the United States' impunity to the rest of the world. Lavrov stated that he finds no concrete reason to cause such a hassle, knowing exactly what it implies for the People's Republic of China. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, China has the right to take action to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in connection to the Taiwan issue.

"We view Pelosi's visit as a clear provocation, which is in line with the US’ aggressive policy aimed at comprehensively containing China," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit

It is pertinent to mention here that US House Speaker Pelosi concluded her one-day visit to Taiwan on Wednesday, August 3. During her visit, she also met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and stressed that Washington will continue to uphold its commitment to the island nation. Meanwhile, the South Korean leadership has urged dialogue in order to safeguard regional peace and stability amid escalating hostilities between the US and China over Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

(Image: AP)