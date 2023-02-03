Russia Backs India's Bid For Permanent UNSC Seat, Underlines G20 Presidency's Significance

Russia supports India's bid to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, said Denis Alipov, Russia's Ambassador to India. The statement by the Russian envoy was made at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue on Thursday.

"Russia supports India's commitment to becoming the permanent member of the US Security Council," said Denis Alipov. "We see the current Indian presidency in the G20 in the SCO as an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial associations," Alipov added, while addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs-Russian Council Dialogue.

Russia-India bilateral relationship

Bilateral ties with Russia have been considered a key pillar of India's foreign policy. India has seen Russia as a longstanding and time-tested friend that has played a significant role in its economic development and security. India also stands neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war and has stressed on the need for dialogue to resolve the crisis. However, it is to note that Delhi-Moscow ties have drawn much attention since the armed military conflict with Ukraine broke out, especially in terms of the purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking at the event, Denis Alipov shared that both countries have been working closely on major topics such as supply chains, resilience, infrastructure financing, digital transformation, promotion of startup architecture, etc, which are supposed to significantly contribute to restoring the global economy. He asserted, "Together we also realized that in order to succeed, there should not be any place for artificial alienation rights which create mistrust and undermine stability."

"The process has accelerated in the duration space where SEO occupies a unique place as a gravitational platform. The continuous expansion of the organization speaks for itself. So as we the prospects of intensified cooperation and security in energy investments, infrastructure, and logistics as well as people-to-people types. At the same time, we have a strong belief that Eurasian stability would greatly benefit from closer interaction between the three major powers in Asia Russia, India, and China," said the Russian Ambassador.

(With agency inputs)