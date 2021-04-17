Russia Bans Top US Officials Including FBI Chief Amid Bilateral Tensions

The Russian government on April 16 announced that it has barred ten United States diplomats from entering Russia in response to new US sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement released the list of ten current or former US officials barred from entering the country. Russia on April 16 has termed the United States’ new sanctions as “unacceptable and unprovoked".

Russia bans top US officials

Russia has barred US Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas from entering the country. The other officials banned from entering Russia are Susan Rice, a former UN ambassador and now head of the Domestic Policy Council, John Bolton, who was a national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, James Woolsey, a former CIA director and Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the government will close US non-government organization that remain in Russia as they meddled in Russia's politics.

The move from Russia came as the Biden administration on April 15 imposed a new sanctions against Russia over alleged election interference and cyberattacks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Washington’s move “absolutely unfriendly and unprovoked". He further said that Russia could take “painful measures” against American business interests in Russia. He said that it would not immediately make that move but will save it for future if tensions escalate. He warned that if Washington further raises the pressure, Russia might ask the US to reduce the number of its embassy and consular staff from about 450 to 300.

US sanctions Russia

The US Department of the Treasury announced action against 16 entities and 16 individuals who attempted to influence the 2020 US Presidential election at the direction of Russia’s government leader. The US also barred 10 diplomats, who include alleged spies. The department further informed that the announcement follows the Intelligence Community’s (IC) Assessment of Foreign Threats that stated that Russia employed a system of government officials and companies to covertly influence US voters and disseminate misinformation about candidates, election processes during elections.

