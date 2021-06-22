Russia Bans US NGO Bard College, Calls It 'threat To Constitutional Order And Security'

Russian state prosecutor's office, on June 21, banned Bard College, an American non-governmental organisation (NGO), after labelling it as "undesirable", TASS reported. The ban marks another blow to the already deteriorating ties between the rival nations. While Washington continues to slap new sanctions on Russian officials, Moscow has warned retaliation. In April, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had asserted that it would terminate the “activity” of any US funds of NGOs, which it deems to interfere in its internal affairs.

'Threat to constitutional order'

On Monday, State Prosecutor General’s office announced the ban stating that the activity of NGO Bard College "represents the threat to the constitutional order and security of Russian Federation". It said that the decision was made following the examination of materials which it received on June 21. “The Prosecutor General’s Office decided to recognize the Bard College foreign-based educational NGO undesirable on the Russian territory," the Office said. At present, the Putin led administration has banned a total of 35 “undesirable foreign organisations”, including the Bard College.

In addendum to foreign organisations, Russia has also started a crackdown against foreign media outlets including Google, Telegram amongst others. The country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor warned that it would draw up new protocols which would allow the Russian judiciary to fine foreign social media platforms for failing to delete the calls of mass rallies and protests. It said that continued to display calls for unsanctioned demonstrations was like “inciting teenagers” to participate in “illegal activities.”

This comes as US-Russia ties have hit rock bottom. Apart from the issue of cybersecurity, conflict in Ukraine, detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, strategic nuclear stability and other regional conflicts have contributed to the dwindling relationship between the two states. Meanwhile, Biden has also been engaged in a war of words with Putin. Earlier this year, temperatures soared after the Democrat leader termed his Russian counterpart as a “killer”. Retaliating to the same, Putin said that “it takes one to know one.” However, conditions seem to better as both Biden and Putin, on June 16, met for a face-to-face meet and vowed to reinstate their respective envoys.

Image: AP